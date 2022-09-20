MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother in Saraland is asking for prayers and help as her daughter gets ready for major surgery to remove half her brain. Medical bills and long hospital stays are taking a toll on the family.

It will be one month from today when 10-year-old Tinyla Kitchen is scheduled to come here to have the major surgery that will hopefully keep her medical condition under control. Tinyla’s mother Sonia sent us pictures and spoke to us on Monday. She says her daughter started having seizures at the age of six and was eventually diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Rasmussen’s Encephalitis can cause chronic inflammation of one hemisphere of the brain.

Two years ago she had surgery to try to keep the encephalitis contained, but now they go to the next step. This major surgery could come with complications and extended months of therapy out of state. Sonia Kitchen says her daughter is staying upbeat and seems to be stronger than she is.

“I’m anxious and scared, try to be brave for her, she doesn’t understand it and process it, I can just be hopeful, it’s not in my hands it’s in God’s hands,” said Sonia Kitchen. Mounting medical bills and time away from home have added up. She’s started a GoFundMe to raise money for expenses and is also reaching out to businesses to help fundraise.

