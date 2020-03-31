Saw’s Soul Kitchen smoker ‘Black Betty’ stolen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Owners of Saw’s Soul Kitchen report their smoker rig, also known as “Black Betty,” was stolen overnight Tuesday.

The smoker rig was taken from Saw’s Soul Kitchen office in Avondale.

If you or anyone has information pertaining to the whereabouts of the stolen smoker rig, call 9-1-1 or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Saw’s Soul Kitchen is a barbecue restaurant in the Avondale neighborhood of Birmingham. It’s been a staple in the community since opening in May 2012. The barbecue joint is a cozy sister-restaurant to the Saw’s BBQ restaurant that opened in 2009.