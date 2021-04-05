Scale Back Alabama kicks off April 5

(WHNT) – The 15th annual Scale Back Alabama wellness program will kick off on Monday, April 5.

Registration is open to all who live or work in Alabama and will close on Sunday, April 4, at 11:59 PM.

According to organizers, this year’s program is entirely new and allows participants to scale back in their own way.

Scale Back Alabama will be virtual this year with all-new content including recipes, fitness videos, a podcast, blog posts, and more. Organizers say that participants will register online and choose one to three goals on which to focus throughout the 10-week program.

Go to http://scalebackalabama.com/register/ to register.

Weigh-ins and outs are no longer required to participate in the program.