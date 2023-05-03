MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Roughly 300 school support staff from across the state gathered in Montgomery Wednesday to ask lawmakers for better pay as they consider the education budget.

These staff members include positions like bus drivers, janitors, nurses, secretaries and more. The group says that while teachers have consistently been considered for pay raises recently, they want a seat at the table, too.

Megan Skidmore is a bus driver and para-educator from Franklin County. She says they want a minimum starting salary of $15 an hour, and a pay matrix similar to that of teachers.

“We just want to be able to take care of our families. We want to be able to not have to work four jobs to pay bills and buy groceries. We don’t have to pick between buying our medicine or going to the grocery store,” Skidmore said.

The event was organized through the Alabama Education Association. It comes as the Education Budget Committee considers what to fund. Skidmore says they met with lawmakers, who expressed support for increased pay.