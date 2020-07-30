Search for for missing Smith Lake drowning victim reaches Day 14

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s now been two weeks since the search for Dustin New began. The 26-year-old was last seen when his boat capsized on Smith Lake.

Search efforts, coordinated by ALEA Marine Patrol, will resume Thursday, and continue through the weekend. Logan Fire and Rescue said they’re exhausting every resource, but will continue searching for New until he is found. Smith Lake searches are particularly difficult because of the murky water, it’s depth of more than 130 feet, and tall trees stand at the bottom of the lake.

This is the second week Tin Roof, New’s former employer, has hosted a fundraiser for New’s family. Staff said last week that over $1,000 was raised. A portion of the funds will be put toward hiring additional divers and supporting volunteer rescue teams to help the search for New continue.

To donate to New’s family, click here.

