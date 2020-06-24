Search underway for 81-year-old missing Albertville man

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Albertville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Arnold Lee Patterson.

Patterson is an 81-year-old man and is possibly living with a condition that could impair his judgment, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. He was last seen June 22, 2020, in the area of Head Street in Albertville, Ala. around 5:30 p.m. Patterson is 5-feet, 9-inches and weighs around 185 pounds.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Arnold Lee Patterson, please contact the Albertville Police Department at (256) 878-1212 or call 911.

LATEST POSTS