Search underway for missing man who may have impaired judgement in Mobile County

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in the search for a 70-year-old man who has not been seen since Sunday morning.

Luther Ray Camp was last seen in the area of Pascagoula Road in Grand Bay around 8:30 a.m. MCSO says he may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgement.

Camp is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing 170 pounds with gray hair.

If you have any information on Camp’s whereabouts, contact MCSO at 251-574-8633 or call 911.

