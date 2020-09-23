Search underway for missing Shelby County 14-year-old

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old.
Reese Roberts was last seen in the Wilsonville area Tuesday. Authorities do not believe she is in imminent danger or that there are “suspicious circumstances involved in her disappearance.”
Roberts is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact SCSO at 205-670-6039.
