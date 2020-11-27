SEC reschedules Alabama vs LSU, other games for Dec. 5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southeastern Conference has announced a revised schedule for teams who had games postponed on Nov. 14, including Alabama at LSU.
The games will now take place on Dec. 5. The Crimson Tide and the defending national champions will square off on CBS 42 at 7 p.m. next weekend.
Other games that have been rescheduled for the first weekend in December include Auburn vs Texas A&M, Arkansas at Missouri, Florida at Tennessee, South Carolina at Kentucky and Vanderbilt at Georgia.
This will, however, push the games that were originally scheduled for Dec. 5 to a different date that will be decided at a later time, including Alabama vs Arkansas.
“The cooperation and flexibility of our coaches, athletics directors and campus leaders along with the dedication of our student-athletes now provides the opportunity to reach this point in the season with the ability for each SEC team to play ten football games in 2020,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We knew before the season there would be interruptions and scheduling challenges related to COVID-19 and we will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible, with a continuing focus on determining an SEC champion.”
Now with the revised schedule, the SEC says all 14 teams will now be able to complete the 10-game season originally planned at the beginning of the season.