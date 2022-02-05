Second suspect wanted in 2017 murder of Alabama teacher has been caught in Texas

HONDO, Texas. (WDHN) — WDHN has learned through a reliable source that Darin Starr, the second suspect in the 2017 murder of Sara Starr, has been taken into custody in Hondo, Texas.

He was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Saturday morning in the town west of San Antonio. He is being questioned by federal officials.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers confirms that officials with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office are set to travel to Texas to take Starr into custody and take him back to Alabama.

An indictment states that Jason Starr, former husband of Sara Starr, paid his brother, Darin Starr, with a 2016 Triumph motorcycle and an undisclosed amount of money to kill Sara Starr in 2017.

Sara Starr, a 36-year-old fourth-grade teacher, was found dead in her driveway from a gunshot wound on Nov. 27, 2017.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Darin Starr in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, in Montgomery, on Dec. 2, 2021. He was charged with the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire.

Darin Starr was on the run with a $22,500 reward for his capture/conviction from the FBI, State of Alabama, and Central Alabama Crime Stoppers.

Jason Starr was arrested on Dec. 7, 2021, on a murder-for-hire charge after more than 4 years without an arrest in the case.

Jason Starr has been released to his home with an ankle monitor pending his trial date on June 27. He has pleaded not guilty on the charge of murder for hire.

