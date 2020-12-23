See where you line up for COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available, thanks to NYT tool

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Wonder when you’ll be eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available? Well get in line, literally.
A new interactive tool courtesy of the New York Times predicts when you may be getting the vaccine. The tool takes your location, age, profession and if you have health risks related to the virus.
Frontline workers and those in senior living facilities will be given the vaccine first, according to an advisory panel earlier this week.
You can find out your predicted turn by clicking here.
