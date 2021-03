Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee to honor civil rights icons

FILE – In this March 4, 2012, file photo, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., center, talks with those gathered on the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge during the 19th annual reenactment of the “Bloody Sunday” Selma to Montgomery civil rights march across the bridge in Selma, Ala. The March 7, 2021, Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will be the first without the towering presence of Lewis, as well as the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian and attorney Bruce Boynton, who all died in 2020. (AP Photo/Kevin Glackmeyer, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Sunday marks the 56th anniversary of the Selma bridge crossing and “Bloody Sunday,” when more than 500 demonstrators gathered to demand the right to vote and cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge.

They were met by dozens of state troopers on that March 7, 1965, day, and many marchers were severely beaten.

But this year’s commemoration will be different. It will largely be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it’s the first without the towering presence of civil rights icons Congressman John Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian and attorney Bruce Boynton, who all died in 2020. It also comes at a time of racial reckoning in the U.S.