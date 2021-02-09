 

 

Sen. Del Marsh files gaming proposal

Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Sen. Del Marsh officially filed a gaming proposal bill in the form of an education lottery to generate revenue for scholarships.

The proposal would limit gaming to designated, pre-existing “covered locations” authorized by this proposed constitutional amendment.

The proposal states, “Casino-style games and sports wagering may be operated only at covered locations and on lands held in trust by the U.S. for the benefit of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians subject to a compact.”

In addition, the state will establish a Gaming Trust Fund to receive money from license fees, fees from a compact negotiated by the governor and proceeds of the tax on net gaming revenue. The funds will be distributed as follows:

  • 20% to gaming trust fund
  • 75% to the state general fund
  • 3% tot he county commission of the county in which the covered operator is licensed
  • 2% tot he governing body of the municipality in which the covered operator is located.

The bill also states it will establish Alabama Gaming Commission to regulate all gaming activity within the state. it will consist of seven members who will serve 4-year terms, appointed as follows, with the advice and consent of the Senate.

