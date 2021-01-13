Sen. Tommy Tuberville says President’s impeachment ‘makes no sense’

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) — Newly sworn-in Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is back in Alabama following the violent attack on the Capitol last week.

Tuberville visited the VA hospital in Montgomery on Wednesday. He was seeking an update on recent COVID-19 vaccinations in Alabama’s VA homes and hospitals.

Afterward, he took a few moments to discuss his first full week in Washington, D.C. as a U.S. Senator.

Tuberville was one of only a handful of Republican senators who voted not the certify the electoral college win of Joe Biden. That vote came just hours following a violent attack on the Capitol by pro-Trump supporters.

Since then, Tuberville has condemned the violence and says he accepts that Biden will be the new President. He also addressed the fact that Democrats will have control of the Senate.

“How much we will get done, who knows. We still have a filibuster of 60 votes. That’s going to be hard to accomplish when you got 50/50. But we will wait and see what the Democrats want to do. They have the leadership now,” Tuberville said.

At the time of our interview, the House had not yet voted to impeach President Trump for his role in the riot, but Tuberville was clear he’s not in favor of impeachment.

“Well, we have the worst pandemic in my lifetime, and we’re worrying about impeaching a guy that only going to be there seven more days. Makes no sense to me,” Tuberville said.

Tuberville also questioned the timing of the inauguration on January 20.

“We probably could have had a swearing-in and inauguration later after we got this virus behind us a little bit. Again, we’re talking about Washington, D.C.,” Tuberville said.

However, the 20th Amendment to the Constitution requires that the inauguration and swearing-in of a new President take place on January 20th. It wasn’t clear if Tuberville was aware of that during the interview.

Tuberville plans to tour other VA hospitals and nursing homes around the state in the new few days. He will return to Washington, D.C. next week.