SPANISH FORT, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama soldier who was killed in 1944 while fighting in World War II is set to be buried at a national cemetery now that his remains have been identified.

A service is scheduled Friday afternoon for Army Pfc. Bill Morrison at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort.

The 29-year-old soldier from Birmingham was killed while fighting Nazi troops in Germany on Nov. 8, 1944. But his remains weren’t identified until 2019 using DNA testing and other methods.

They were returned to Alabama last week, and officials say relatives of Morrison plan to attend the funeral.