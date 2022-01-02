Severe weather damage in the Wiregrass

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Severe weather was reported hitting the Wiregrass on Sunday afternoon.

In Dothan, high wind peaks of 65 miles per hour were reported but those wind speeds have not been confirmed.

Winds however were strong enough to knock over a tree that then took down a power line on Haisten Drive in the Circle City. There were reported power outages around that part of Dothan. There is no say on how many homes were left without power or how long the outages lasted.

The strong winds that swept through the Circle City also brought down a tree in Houston County, just off the intersection of Benton Store Road and Highway-52 in Webb.

By the time WDHN got to the scene, it appeared that someone had already helped clear the way of the tree which was reported to have had been blocking the road.

On top of strong winds, heavy rain was seen in many parts of the Wiregrass. While several areas were under severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday afternoon. Also on Sunday, several counties were under a tornado watch.

Of course, you can trust the WDHN Storm Team for the latest on the severe weather in the Wiregrass.