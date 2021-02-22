Severe Weather Preparedness sales tax holiday begins Feb. 26

Home Depot aisles are stocked with hurricane supplies as Hurricane Isaias approaches South Florida on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Boynton Beach, Fla. Isaias is forecasted to stay east of the coast but it will bring winds and possible coasting flooding. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

ALABAMA (WIAT) — Alabama’s 10th severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday is coming up.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, until midnight, Feb. 28, Alabama shoppers can stock up tax-free on common supplies costing less than $60 that every home and business needs to prepare for a natural disaster or even a general emergency.

In addition, generators costing $1,000 or less also can be purchased free of the state’s four-percent sales tax during the three-day tax holiday. Alabama’s local governments wishing to add their tax savings to the holiday may do so by adopting a resolution or ordinance 30 days prior to the sales tax holiday weekend.

Item included in the sales tax holiday