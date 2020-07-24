‘She was a light,’ the family of a woman killed at Mobile apartment complex in shock at her death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a woman killed at the Crossings at Pinebrook Apartments say they are in shock over her death.

55-year-old DeAnna Goddard was found dead inside an apartment at the Crossings at Pinebrook apartments Thursday afternoon. Mobile police identified the suspect involved in the homicide as her son, 27-year-old Kevin Carter.

“It’s just a shocking tragic thing, it’s not how things are meant to be,” said Steve Connelly, her brother.

DeAnna’s youngest brother, Steve, spoke with us over Facetime from where he lives in Kansas.

“She was a very loving, faithful woman who really really loved her Jesus,” he said.

DeAnna had four children, one of her children she gave up at birth for adoption.

Her brother said she had had a ‘really rough life,’ but in the past 5-10 years, he said she was putting in the work to have a better life.

“Part of the tragedy of her story is when she fell in love with somebody and moved to Huntsville, and when she was pregnant with Kevin, he was murdered. There’s a murder of Kevin Carter, the same year he was born,” said Steve.

Steve said he is still coming to terms with how her own son could be accused of killing her.

“She was really vibrant in her church community, I know she would want me to have mercy someday,” he said.

LATEST STORIES: