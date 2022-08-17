UPDATE 10:50 a.m. – According to the fire department, the house was vacant, and there are currently six firetruck units on the scene to investigate the fire further.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, a shed fire erupted on 24th St. in Phenix City, Alabama.

According to the Phenix City Fire Department, there are no injuries, and responding firefighters report the shed is a total loss.

Locals say the smoke from the shed can be seen from at least 5 miles away.

