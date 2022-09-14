ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at police with a rifle, according to local authorities.

28-year-old John “Cal” Stutts of Sheffield was shot and killed after St. Clair County authorities say he led them on a chase and fired at them with a rifle.

On September 7, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says that it was around 11:45 p.m. when the Steele Police Department responded to a call of a man armed with a rifle carjacking a vehicle from another man at the Love’s Truck Stop in Steele, Alabama.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was found shortly after that by the Attalla Police Department, who said the man fled from them when they tried to pull him over while firing at the officers.

A chase began with multiple agencies involved, traveling along I-59 into St. Clair County, where deputies threw out a spike strip in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

According to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray, the man pulled into the Springville Station and ran into two parked vehicles in the Taco Bell parking lot. He then got out of the vehicle armed with a rifle, Murray says, and pointed the gun at deputies and officers.

Sheriff Murray said Stutts was then shot and killed.

No one else was injured, according to Murray. The Oxford Police Department is investigating the incident.

John “Cal” Stutts (Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office)

In a press conference, Murray said that Stutts was wanted in Georgia. Although he did not say on what charges, the Troup County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows that Stutts was wanted in 2018 for “Crossing a Guard Line with Contraband,” and for questioning in a jail escape of a fellow inmate.

He also said that Stutts was “very familiar to his local law enforcement.”

Stutts’ body was taken to the State Department of Forensic Sciences at Jacksonville State University for an autopsy.