 

 

Shelby confirms he is ending Senate career

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby confirmed Monday that he would not seek another term in the United States Senate.

In a statement Monday morning, Shelby said he does not plan to run in 2022, adding “For everything, there is a season.”

“Although I plan to retire, I am not leaving today,” Shelby said in the statement. “I have two good years remaining to continue my work in Washington. I have the vision and the energy to give it my all.”

The Associated Press reported Friday that Shelby (R-Alabama) was not planning to run for a seventh term in office, citing anonymous sources.

Shelby, 86, has spent 42 years in Washington serving in both the House and Senate. He was first elected to the Senate in 1986 as a Democrat, but switched to the Republican party in 1994.

Shelby currently is the vice chairman on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

