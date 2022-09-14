FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama sheriff says an inmate who escaped with the help of a jail supervisor shared nearly 1,000 phone calls with the woman before the breakout last spring.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton tells news outlets prisoner Casey White and Vicky White may have planned his escape over the phone. But authorities must listen to each of 949 calls before making a determination.

Casey White walked out of the county Jail in handcuffs in April accompanied by Vicky White, the assistant corrections director. They were later cornered in Indiana, where the man was arrested and authorities say Vicky White killed herself.