 

Sheriff: Son allegedly kills mom in Lee County domestic dispute

Alabama
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A suspected family argument turns tragic, leaving a mother dead and her adult son in custody according to Sheriff Jay Jones.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says on Feb. 8, 2021 around 1:30 p.m. CST, a shooting was reported on Lee Road 2085 Cusseta in northeast Lee County.

Deputies arriving on the scene found a woman, 49, dead inside the home with a gunshot wound to the side of her face. The LCSO has not named the victim.

The LCSO says the woman was unresponsive when they found her and showed no signs of life. The Sheriff’s Office believes the shooting resulted from a domestic disturbance between the victim and her son Austin Walls, 19, who lived at the same address.

Also at the scene was Walls’ sister, an additional adult male, and three children. No one else was injured in the incident.

At the scene, investigators found a 9mm handgun which they believe was used in the shooting. Walls has been taken to the Lee County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released by the Sheriff’s Office when it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 / 334-737-7150 or the Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215-7867.

