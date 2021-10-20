Shooting outside Alabama restaurant kills 1, injures 1

NORTHPORT, Ala. (AP) — A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Alabama left one person dead, one injured and a suspect charged with capital murder.

News outlets report a shooting involving people in two cars occurred outside a Wendy’s restaurant in Northport on Tuesday afternoon.

Both vehicles left the scene, and then police were then called to a nearby apartment complex.

Police say a 20-year-old man told them that he and two girls were in the drive-thru line at Wendy’s when another vehicle pulled up and shooting began.

A 16-year-old girl was killed and the driver was injured.

A 18-year-old is charged with capital murder.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.