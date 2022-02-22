SHORT the Squirrel bringing literacy to Alabama courtrooms

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — For children attending court, the process can be long and intimidating. It can mean large unoccupied blocks of time, especially for Alabama’s youngest citizens who may be accompanying their parents in court. SHORT the Squirrel is looking to fill that gap.

SHORT is a squirrel who wants to help children explore and understand their surroundings… starting with the courtrooms of Alabama.

In the pages of his booklet, “SHORT in Court,” children can better understand what goes on in court while they’re there… and improve their literacy while doing so. Now, in all 67 Alabama counties, SHORT is helping children through their courtroom experience.

Monica Young and Dr. Dee Bennet turned a conversation at a college reunion into a full-fledged nonprofit organization.

“Monica and I are very much magnets… When we connect there’s just this incredible energy that we can get out there and make things happen… As we have grown together in this project for two years it’s just so rewarding to know that we’re part of the solution of closing the achievement gap for our children.” Dr. Dee Bennett

In 2019, the Alabama Literacy Act was established to improve reading levels across the state. Coincidentally, SHORT the Squirrel was being founded around the same time. In 2020, Governor Kay Ivey endorsed the program and said, “I proudly support the SHORT the Squirrel organization’s mission of providing content-rich materials designed to entertain while also educating our youngest citizens.”

Following SHORT’s success in the courtroom, Young and Bennett realized there were other places where SHORT could make a difference. SHORT went to the hospital for “Short Gets Sick”… decided to go green for “Short Recycles” and learned about financial literacy for “Short’s Money Tree” among others.

“There’s no data for how many children walk in the door of an emergency room. Some people might say ‘oh yeah we know we saw 50 kids on Thursday,’ but there’s no data that Johnny jumping on his trampoline broke his arm, and when Johnny went to the emergency room to get his arm fixed his mom had to bring his sister, his neighbor, his cousin… those are three children sitting in this waiting room with nothing to do. So that really helped us refine the message that waiting time is reading time.” Monica Young

On Tuesday, SHORT is celebrating a very special milestone.

He’s celebrating his second birthday with a virtual Mardi Gras-themed reading parade; a celebration that 1200 teachers across the state have already registered for.

Though SHORT typically adventures through Alabama, these resources and literacy kits are available to folks across state lines. For more information on how to get SHORT in your waiting rooms or to your students, you can find more information here.