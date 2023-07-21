Close up of senior man holding hands on steering while and driving his car. (Getty Images)

ALABAMA (WHNT) — We’ve all thought it – seeing a tiny senior woman trying to see over the steering wheel, an older gentleman crawling along the highway at 20 mph.

Should there be an age cap on driver’s licenses?

While it might be easy to just say “yes,” conversations around the subject start drifting into the territory where imposing an age cap could be seen as discrimination or “ageism,” since not all senior drivers are created equal.

Laws vary from state to state on guidelines for when any driver should be retested, but the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told News 19, “There is no age requirement that mandates a licensed driver to retest based upon their age after initially testing and qualifying for an Alabama Driver License.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says that some elderly drivers may be reluctant to stop driving despite vision or medical conditions, as they see it as a threat to their independence and possible isolation.

An article published by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) says the number of elderly adults has seen a gradual increase over the years, saying those over the age of 65 would make up about 14% of the population by 2030.

“It is necessary for elderly adults to preserve independent mobility and activity; however, physical frailty and cognitive limitations have negative effects on their safety,” explained the NLM article. “The social dilemma of driving is complex. Driving allows the elders to manage an active life, maintain social ties, and contributes to their self-confidence. Studies have shown that cessation of driving in old age may be very costly; it accelerates dependency, depression, decline in physical functioning and social interactions, even when alternative transport modes are available.”

Crash statistics among the older generation have increased over the last few years, from 7,902 in 2020 to 9,102 in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), however, the CDC said the population of seniors also increased by 29%.

“After age 34, the number of drivers involved in fatal crashes decreases as the age of the driver increases,” the NHTSA explained. “13,200 drivers aged 25 to 34 were involved in fatal crashes in 2021. This number drops to 4,768 for 65- to 74-year-old drivers and continues to drop to 3,263 among 75 and older drivers.”

Regardless of “age caps” or any state laws changing, officials across the board strongly encourage family members and caregivers to have tough conversations with their older loved ones.