ALABAMA (WHNT) — If you enjoy turning your latest catch into a tasty meal, you might want to double-check a list that details which fish in the state are still safe to eat before diving in.

The Alabama Department of Public Health recently published its 2023 Fish Consumption Advisories report, aimed at making sure the fish you catch are edible.

Several bodies of water were tested across North Alabama, otherwise referred to as the “Tennessee Basin,” along with the fish living in them, from Bear Creek to the Wheeler Reservoir.

Here are some of the areas where advisories have been issued, specifically where the ADPH says “do not eat” the fish you catch:

Baker’s Creek embayment at Wheeler Reservoir (Morgan County)

Big Nance Creek at Lawrence County Road 25 (Largemouth Bass)

Little Bear Creek Reservoir Dam forebay area, mile 12.5. (Franklin Co., Largemouth Bass)

Round Island Creek (Largemouth Bass)

Town Creek embayment about 4 miles upstream of AL Hwy 227 bridge (Marshall Co., Largemouth Bass)

Widows Creek upstream of Jackson County Road 96 (Largemouth Bass)

A majority of advisories were issued due to the presence of mercury.

Health officials say the most common contaminants in the Yellowhammer state are mercury, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and perfluoroalkyl sulfonate (PFOS).

While a wide range of bodies of water across the region were sampled, officials say not every body of water was tested. The ADPH says an advisory won’t be issued if the water hasn’t been tested, if there isn’t enough data or if the body of water is privately owned.

You can see the entire list of advisories across Alabama here.