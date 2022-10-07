FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) arrested four people and seized over six pounds of methamphetamine during a series of operations Wednesday.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said the first two arrests came when agents from DeKalb County Narcotics Unit and officers from the Henagar Police Department went to a residence on Tinker Drive on a tip about drug activity.

Agents found five pounds of methamphetamine along with ecstasy and drug paraphernalia in the residence, according to Sheriff Welden.

Welden said Rory Bently Shankles, 62, and Brenda Annette Scott, 54, both of Henegar, were taken into custody after the search.

Shankles is charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Scott is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The second set of arrests occurred after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office let DCSO know they were searching for a suspect who may have been staying at a Rainsville motel.

Agents seized over five ounces of methamphetamine, controlled pills and drug paraphernalia from the motel room. according to Sheriff Welden.

Anthony Glen Hilley, 59 of Pisgah, and Christy Nicole Jennings, 37 of Ider, were taken into custody and charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Welden said the arrests are a victory for drug enforcement in Dekalb County, “When you mention pounds and drugs together, that is definitely a big supplier in poisoning many people and our youth,” Welden said. “I feel like today, we have cut the head off of a big snake that has been sinking its fangs into our county.”