Slain Phenix City boy laid to rest

A Phenix City boy was a shot and killed last Friday.. was laid to rest this afternoon.

The family held funeral services for slain 12-year-old John Jones at Golden Acres Baptist Church in Phenix City. Several friends and family attended the funeral wearing Alabama football apparel–because John was a big fan of the team.

He was also a huge fan of cars and trucks, so the family invited several car clubs to join the funeral procession. Multiple car clubs were in attendance: Columbus Cars and Coffee, Wolf Pack, Creative Whips and United Ambitions.

“I think today’s events shows there’s a positive thing going on in the car community. It’s a genuine love. like we talked about today, no one thinks about thinks about things until it hits home. The thing about it is with this particular child is like its all our child. The child that unfortunately we’re saying goodbye to, some of his members are apart of another club. But once the call came out, as you can see everybody came together. Because in the car club community, like I said one child is everybody’s child,” says Richard Harris, a member of Columbus Cars and Coffee.

Jones was buried in a signed Alabama jersey from quarterback Tua Tagovoilua.

Folks at the funeral said it was positive news that the entire Columbus and Phenix City area needed.