Small plane makes emergency landing on Interstate 59 in Tuscaloosa

Alabama

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy/ALDOT West Central)

6 P.M. UPDATE

The roadway is clear after a small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 59 in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Westbound lanes of I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa are blocked after a small plane made an emergency landing on the roadway Saturday evening.

Shortly before 4 p.m., troopers responded to the scene of a single-engine plane emergency landing on Interstate 59 near the 70 mile marker, Alabama state troopers report.

One lane remains blocked. The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was not injured.  Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the area.

ALDOT tweeted a photo of the small engine stating, “The right lane on I-20/59 WB at MP 70 in Tuscaloosa is blocked after a small plane made an emergency landing.”

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

92° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 73°

Sunday

94° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 94° 75°

Monday

94° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 94° 74°

Tuesday

95° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 95° 74°

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 94° 74°

Thursday

91° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 91° 73°

Friday

91° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

11 PM
Clear
0%
78°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Clear
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
87°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories