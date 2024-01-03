SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL)— Tuesday night, residents flocked to the City of Smiths Station’s Planning Commission Meeting. What brought them there was one developer’s vision to grow the city.

It all stems around 100 acres nestled behind a quiet subdivision along US Hwy 280. More than 20 residents spoke out at the public hearing: all in opposition of the proposed rezoning. “Please leave us alone,” Dinell McConnell said.

“More people bring more problems. More problems bring more government. More government brings less freedom,” resident Richard King stated. Jennifer Edmonds

“Please protect us. Don’t allow new developments that are going to bring in the wrong things to our community,” Jennifer Edmonds urged commissioners.

Nathan McBride submitted a rezoning application to change the 100 acres from C1, commercial, to R5, residential multi-family, high density.

“Despite being zoned for commercial development, it has remained vacant for numerous years due to various factors that make commercial development financially impractical,” McBride said during his three minutes in the public hearing. “It has been thoroughly studied over the years by multiple developers who have determined that the high costs associated with the property’s topography and other constraints may confer commercial development economically unfeasible.”

McBride went on to say the planned development would be mixed-use with apartments, townhomes, a retirement pod and single-family homes.

The concern many residents share: an influx of people may overwhelm infrastructure, the school systems, increase crime, and traffic.

“We have very, very little public safety infrastructure. We have no police department. You have a couple of Lee County deputies who do work all with the station,” Larry LaMee said. “You see no traffic enforcement going on anywhere around the city of Smiths Station.”

“You put 200 or 300 people in there. Crime evolves, moves up. I’m concerned about my safety,” James Griffin said.

“I can’t tell you the years my kids grew up here, I was so frantic, worrying about my kids just trying to get across the highway,” Maria Chedrick said. “I don’t know how many other people kids have here, but every day I would just pray that my kids could get across the highway.”

“When you have that many kids coming in the schools are already filled, they tell me that each one of the schools is right at about the limit right now,” Alton Abbott said. “So instead, instead of making money, you are going to be spending money because you have to build more schools or add on to the schools.”

All of these issues, McBride says the development solves by bringing in additional residents to expand the city’s tax base.

“These are benefits of increased tax revenue, such as funding for public services like a fire department, a police department and infrastructure. The implementation of the development will be gradual. Built in phases, it could take 5 to 10, 15 or 20 years to complete,” McBride said. “This phased approach allows time for the school system to prepare and adapt to the increase in students. The market demand will determine the pace of development, ensuring that growth occurs in alignment with the community’s ability to accommodate it.”

More questions were asked than answered. As a result, commissioners delayed taking action on the application awaiting studies, recommendations from ALDOT, and further information from developers.

The Smiths Station Planning Commission meets the first Tuesday of every month.