Smiths Station to hold Peace Walk on June 4

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Smiths Station Mayor and the City Council will hold a Peace Walk alongside local African American leaders on June 4, starting at 6 p.m. EDT.

The walk will begin at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church and finish at the flagpoles in front of the Smiths Station Government Center. Once the walk’s participants have gathered, thoughts and prayers will be shared by community members.

“Our community came together last year after the March 3 tornadoes, and we need to come together now as a city and community to take a stand against racism and division, because the recent acts of violence that have occurred in our country are not reflective of the beliefs and values that we hold here in Smiths Station,” Copeland said. “We want to show that we are a united front, regardless of our gender, race, or sexual orientation.”

Due to COVID-19, walkers are encouraged but not required to wear masks during the event. Masks will be made available for participants.

After the walk, the city says transportation for participants will be available to go back to Mount Olive.