RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A group of women from across the country have harnessed the power of social media to save lives in Russell County. They are working to save at-risk animals from the Russell County-Phenix City Animal Shelter.

It all started with a Facebook group. A group of animal-lovers saw a need in their community and wanted to provide a solution. They started the groups “Saving Russell County-Phenix City Animal Shelter Dogs” and “Saving Russell County-Phenix City Animal Shelter Cats.”

“I actually went there as a civilian. I just happened to go by there, and there were six kittens; they were going to euthanize them. It just floored me. So I adopted all of them. I adopted six at one time to save them. It made me think ‘Maybe there’s a real need here for a rescue to help with these animals.’” Pat Swift, Pat’s Rescue Cats

The Russell County-Phenix City Animal Shelter is a joint county-city establishment, and even if the shelter is at maximum capacity they still have to take animals in. This means several animals have to be euthanized each month in order to keep up. Whenever an animal’s life is at stake, the members of the page work together and pledge money towards saving the animal until a rescue organization can step in.

“We spend hours on Facebook chat planning, plotting and seeing who needs what. Some of us spend 2,3 or $400 a month pledging and making sure the rescues want to pull our animals as much as possible.” Sandy Gunnels, Volunteer, Saving Russell County-Phenix City Dogs

The shelter is only open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on weekends. Because adoptions have to be made in-person, these limited hours restrict families who can’t take time off of work to adopt an animal. The shelter also does not participate in local adoption events, though they say they would like to in the future. With such limited exposure for these animals, Facebook groups like this are their saving grace.

“Obviously we have limited resources, limited capacity. You have these rescue shelters that are no-kill shelters and that’s great because they can stop taking animals at some point. We can’t. We have to keep taking them from the streets. If somebody brings it in we have to take it.” Joey Weierick, Administrative Captain Russell County- Phenix City Animal Shelter

When an animal’s life is on the line, members of this Facebook group go through last minute heroics and Hail Marys to beat the clock; It’s a heartbreaking reality that not every animal can be saved. Each animal that falls through the cracks leaves an impact on these women.

“I’m so burned out. I’m clinically depressed at times. I’ll open up Facebook and start crying… but I also know I have made a difference. These other women have made a difference.” Sandy Gunnels, Volunteer, Saving Russell County-Phenix City Dogs

Despite the emotional toll of this work, they have each other through it all. They’ve never met in real life, but these strangers on the internet have found a way to come together and save lives.