Social media post about Birmingham officer helping student goes viral

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Antonio Fikes, Jr. said he was just doing his job when he helped a student who was having a bad day. He never expected a Facebook post about it to go viral.

Fikes is the school resource officer at Huffman High School. Two weeks ago, he overheard a student talking with his teacher and it became clear the student was having a bad day. So Fikes asked if he could speak with him.

“He vented to me that he was having some issues,” Fikes said.

After about 10 minutes, Fikes asked how he could help. The student said he just wanted to go outside in the hall and do his work with the officer. For the next hour and a half, that’s what they did. When the student started feeling uncomfortable in his chair, Fikes sat on the floor with him.

The Birmingham Police Department posted a picture Friday of the two sitting there together, and it’s been shared more than 14,000 times.

“I’m really just overwhelmed on how it’s taken off,” he said. “To me, I was just basically doing my job. And other people see it another way. But I’m just like, wow.”

Nearly 900 people have commented on the post, many of them praising Fikes for helping the student.