SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The sole survivor of a medical helicopter crash where two people were killed Sunday night paid tribute to her fellow colleagues in her first public statement since the accident.

According to Shelby County Sherriff’s Office Chief Deputy Clay Hammac, a call was made to Shelby County 911 regarding a hiker who was experiencing a medical emergency. The Lifesaver 4 crew was dispatched to transport the hiker, complete with a secure landing zone determined by Shelby County deputies. However, the helicopter ended up crashing in the area near Bear Creek Road and Mountain Oaks Drive.

Pilot Marc Gann, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene while nurse Samuel Goodwater, 43, later died at a nearby hospital.

Amanda Daniels, the third person on the helicopter, released a statement Tuesday regarding the crash and the loss of her crewmates.

“To say I am completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers for our LifeSaver family would be a complete understatement,” Daniels said. “My heart is shattered into a million pieces. My body is bruised and sore but will heal. My heart will not. I lost two very important people in my life. We all did.”

Daniels asked the community to support one another in the wake of the crash by loving each other and honoring the men who lost their lives.

“I would fly to the moon and back with these two great men,” she said. Let’s honor them.”