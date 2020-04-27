Some Alabama drivers can expect insurance premium refunds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) In the coming weeks, we can expect to see checks in the mail from our car insurance companies.

Governor Kay Ivey announced more than $100 million in premiums will be returned to Alabamians.

With fewer cars on the roads as stay at home orders remain in effect, car insurance companies are saving big. And now– those savings will be given back to the customers.

“I’ve definitely noticed a big drop in the number of cars on the road. A lot fewer accidents than I see every afternoon, too,” said Jeff Turner, an Alabama driver.

With car insurance companies seeing drastic drop in claims, premiums are dropping as result.

“I think it’s good to save money any way I can right now and that would definitely be a nice thing to save money on,” Turner said.

“I think it’s fine, I’ll take it any time they want to give it back,” said Alabama driver Rick Agee.

Nearly two dozen car insurance companies will be sending out refund checks.

State Farm, Geico, Allstate, USAA, and Progressive are just a few of the companies that will be issuing refunds of 15-30% of premiums.

“There’s just so few people on the roads, the accidents and crashes have gone way down and as a result, our expenses have gone way down. Thankfully we’re able to take those savings and give them back to our insurers,” said Clay Ingram of AAA Alabama.

Ingram says refunds will be issued automatically, most likely by the end of May.

You don’t need to contact your insurance company to get your savings.