HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Some residents in the Hartselle community might not be able to reach 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency, according to local officials.

Morgan County 911 reported on Wednesday night that anyone who has AT&T and tries to call 9-1-1 from a landline phone number that starts with 751 or 773 might not reach emergency services.

Officials say this is due to AT&T’s central office in Hartselle experiencing an issue with routing emergency calls made from those numbers.

Emergency officials at Morgan County 911 urge anyone using a landline in the area to call from a cell phone or call their non-emergency line at (256) 350-4613.

AT&T is expected to notify officials once the problem is resolved.