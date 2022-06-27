PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police offered new details in the shooting death of the son of local social media star Ophelia Nichols, whose known as Mama Tot on TikTok. Police said Nichols’ son, Randon Lee, was found with narcotics when he was shot and killed at a gas station Friday night on Saint Stephens Road.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday night. At the time, police did not identify Lee as the victim, but Nichols said the victim was her son in social media posts. She also confirmed his identity to us. Nichols said Saturday would have been Lee’s 19th birthday.

In a Monday news conference, police said Lee was at a gas station in Prichard, and another car pulled up. A suspect got into his car, and police said he is seen on surveillance video getting out of Lee’s car holding a gun. The suspect drove off in a black vehicle. Prichard police said he sold drugs to the two suspects in the past. Police are not releasing names of those suspects at this time.