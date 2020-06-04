Source: At least 5 Alabama players test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC – OCTOBER 9: Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide directs play against the South Carolina Gamecocks October 9, 2010 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sources confirm to CBS 42’s Simone Eli that at least 5 Alabama players have tested positive for COVID-19, first reported by BamaInsider.

Sources say Alabama players were tested Tuesday, practiced together Wednesday, and received the positive results Thursday. Sources say that no players showed symptoms or signs.

Further, a source says that nearly 50 players were together yesterday on the band field. Those players “should” be in quarantine moving forward, a source says.

Sources did not specify names. A source did say it was one lineman, a couple of skill position players and one quarterback. It should be noted this was not an organized team activity, nor a voluntary workout — which begins next week. This was Alabama players gathering together in their free time, on their own, according to the sources.

