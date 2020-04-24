Spokeswoman: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey working to firm up a timetable to reopen

MONTOGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A spokeswoman says Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will work with the state health officer through the weekend to firm up a timetable to reopen state businesses.

The state’s current stay-home order for the coronavirus outbreak sets to expire on April 30.

Ivey is expected to announce next week if it will continue or if some restrictions will be lifted.

Former Surgeon General Regina Benjamin this week said more testing is needed to assess the spread.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported Friday that Alabama was approaching 6,000 cases of COVID-19 and 200 deaths.