DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday morning, a Dothan couple was arrested for robbery after allegedly stealing a firearm and ammunition from a Dothan sports store, according to Dothan police.

Justin Curtis Frase, 37, and Sheree Michelle Gremillion, 27, have both been charged with first-degree robbery.

According to Dothan authorities, Frase was looking at a firearm and ammunition at Academy Sports, when he then attempted to flee the store with the stolen items.

After being chased to the exit, Frase turned the gun on an Academy employee, however, he did not fire the weapon.

After exiting the store, both Frase and Gremillion were apprehended nearby by Dothan police without incident.

Frase and Gremillion are both being held in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond each.