OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Opelika announced the schedule for the Sportsplex roundabout construction that is set to begin in May.

The construction project includes four phases. The first phase consists of a contractor hired by Opelika to place construction signs and prepare the site for the project.

The phase will continue for a few weeks. Both West Point Parkway, Sportsplex Parkway, and Anderson Road will be affected.

Phase 2

Phase 3 Detour

Phase 3

Phase 4

Phase 5

The second phase consists of installing signs, and construction workers will begin erosion and sediment control. During this construction phase, employees will work near the edge of the roadway, and traffic will still be allowed through.

The third phase will start sometime in June or July. This phase will require the closure of Sportsplex Parkway to enable workers to complete the left portion of the roundabout. A detour route through Lake Condy Road to the Sportsplex will be available to travelers.

The last phase will open the roundabout intersection to allow workers to finish the center and splitter islands.

Opelika City Officials requests motorist exercise “patience and caution” as they travel through the construction zone. City officials also recommend travelers anticipate delays during work hours due to equipment and construction workers.