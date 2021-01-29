Spread the love! Send a valentine to Alabama hospital workers

A mortuary service agent holds a plastic flower at the Emile Muller hopital morgue on April 22, 2020, in Mulhouse, eastern France, on the 37th day of a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

MONGTOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it’s time to spread the love—not the virus.

Friday the Alabama Hospital Association announced a campaign to solicit valentines for healthcare workers who continue to serve on the front lines of the pandemic. The group is calling on all Alabamians to share their thanks and words of encouragement with hospital workers.

“There’s no way to adequately express our gratitude to the men and women who have been working tirelessly since March to care for those affected by COVID-19,” Don Williamson, M.D., president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said. “Their dedication, innovation and compassion for patients is truly inspiring. We need to continually remember them in our thoughts and prayers, and Valentine’s Day seems to be an appropriate time to show them our appreciation. We are hopeful that local civic groups, church groups, etc., will take time to participate in this recognition.”

Many Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts troops in Alabama have already committed to the project, according to the association.

“Our hospitals have been overwhelmed not only by the virus, but also by local community support,” Williamson said. “They are very grateful for all of the food, blinking car lights and other expressions of kindness. We know the valentines will be meaningful as they enter the 11th month of this pandemic.”

Get started on your valentine here.