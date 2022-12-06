BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Early next year, the couple who was recently convicted in the kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl who turned up dead a week after going missing in Birmingham will be sentenced to prison.

Patrick Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown will be sentenced on Feb. 23 at the Hugo L. Black United States Courthouse in Birmingham for the kidnapping of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in 2019. Stallworth will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. while Brown will be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Both sentencings will be overseen by Judge L. Scott Coogler.

On October 12, 2019, McKinney was kidnapped during a birthday party in the Tom Brown Village housing community in Birmingham’s Avondale neighborhood. Ten days later, her body was found in a dumpster in Center Point.

Stallworth was found guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap during a weeklong trial in Birmingham in October. During the trial, prosecutors played footage of Stallworth admitting that he and Brown kidnapped McKinney. However, Stallworth put McKinney’s death on Brown, claiming she smothered her.

Brown’s federal trial was held in Tuscaloosa from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17. During the trial, Brown’s attorneys argued that Stallworth was actually the one at fault in McKinney’s kidnapping and death, adding Brown was at Tom Brown Village to meet with the father of her children. However, he testified that he was not there that night and that there were no plans to meet with her then.

Stallworth and Brown are facing up to 20 years in prison for their federal kidnapping charges. They are also facing capital murder charges in Jefferson County.