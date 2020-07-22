Start date pushed back for Opelika City Schools

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The start date for Opelika City School is being pushed back by one week.

Initially students had been set to return to school on Wednesday, August 5th. The new start date is now Wednesday, August 12th.

Opelika City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Neighbors says the delay is to give school the best chance to safely return traditional face-to-face instruction.

“The OCS Board of Education approved to delay the start of school to Wednesday, August 12, 2020,” said Neighbors, “As we monitor the current COVID-19 rates in Lee County and consult with local health officials, we feel that this is the best decision for our students and staff.”

For more information on the district’s academic calendar or reopening plan you can visit Opelika City Schools website.