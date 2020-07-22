Start date pushed back for Opelika City Schools

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The start date for Opelika City School is being pushed back by one week.

Initially students had been set to return to school on Wednesday, August 5th. The new start date is now Wednesday, August 12th.

Opelika City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Neighbors says the delay is to give school the best chance to safely return traditional face-to-face instruction.

“The OCS Board of Education approved to delay the start of school to Wednesday, August 12, 2020,” said Neighbors, “As we monitor the current COVID-19 rates in Lee County and consult with local health officials, we feel that this is the best decision for our students and staff.” 

For more information on the district’s academic calendar or reopening plan you can visit Opelika City Schools website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms early
Showers and thunderstorms early 60% 95° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 94° 75°

Thursday

96° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 96° 75°

Friday

95° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Saturday

94° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 94° 74°

Sunday

93° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 93° 75°

Monday

94° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories