State health deparment offering home STD/HIV test kits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Public Health is now offering at-home sample collection kits to test for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases.

The department said Monday that it was partnering with Binx Health to implement home delivery of the test collection kits in an effort to strengthen prevention of STDs and HIV.

The kits contain supplies to collect blood from a finger stick, urine and three other collection sites. Once a sample is collected, it can be mailed to a lab in a prepaid envelope.

According to ADPH, one in five sexually active people in Alabama will get an STD, and most will not be aware. The new test kits will help reach vulnerable populations who may not otherwise get tested, officials said.

The department said it is focused initially on residents who identify as men who have sex with men, transgender, and selected pre-exposure prophylaxis providers. People who fit in those categories may request a home collection kit every three months, officials said.

More information about requesting a test can be found here.