 

 

State hits record for number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Alabama

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

There are more COVID-19 patients in Alabama’s hospitals right now than there have been since the pandemic began. The Alabama Department of Public Health dashboard shows there were 1,717 patients hospitalized in 104 reporting hospitals Monday afternoon.

That’s more than 100 patients more than the state’s peak hospitalizations of 1,613 back on August 6.

The state has seen a total of 208,023 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started and another 41,501 probable cases. There have been 3,246 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state.

In the last 14 days, the state has confirmed 30,856 cases of COVID-19.

North Alabama Hospitalizations

North Alabama hospitals have been on the rise. In the image comparison below, you will see the numbers released by the Huntsville Hospital Health System on November 25, compared to the patient information for November 30. As you can see, Huntsville Hospital and Women and Children’s have seen an increase of 16 COVID-19 positive patients.

Be sure to slide the divider to see all the statistics.

