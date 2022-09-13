LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion saying it is unnecessary to transfer Casey White to the Cullman County Jail.

On Friday, Casey White’s defense team asked for him to be moved to the Cullman County Jail from Donaldson Prison in Bessemer to make it easier to prepare for White’s upcoming capital murder trial in December. The defense said that the motion was unopposed.

The state has now filed a motion saying Donaldson Prison authorities have accommodated all requests the defense team has made for access to White and “remain ready, willing and able to accommodate all reasonable requests” in the future.

According to court records, prosecutors said Cullman County Matt Gentry is willing to assist the state with housing White, if necessary, but that there may have been a miscommunication between the sheriff and the defense about the necessity for White to be housed in Cullman County.

In the defense’s motion, they say Gentry is “ready and willing to house Mr. White.” However, later Friday evening Gentry said that was not correct.

“As I told Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, and the Casey White legal team when we spoke, if the judge in the case ordered Mr. White be housed in the Cullman County Detention Center, my deputies, my command staff and I will make sure Mr. White is well guarded. He will be kept in solitary confinement 23 hours a day, only being allowed 1 hour in the exercise yard while still under guard, as mandated by law,” Gentry said.

The state has asked for a hearing so a judge can decide if it is necessary to move White to Cullman County for pre-trial preparations