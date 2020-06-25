States name Alabama in travel advisories due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is among many states in the United States in an upward trend with the number of coronavirus cases. For many states, those who travel to Alabama will be required to self-quarantine, due to it being a high infection area.

UAB Doctors believe traveling may be playing a part in the wide-spread community outbreaks nationwide.

“We are seeing potentially more people in crowded situations whether in restaurants, bars, or beaches as individuals are engaging in activities where they have more crowded situations. Certainly, if people are not wearing masks then we would expect to see an increased number of cases,” Dr. Molly Fleece, UAB M.D., said.

Several states including Kansas, New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey are now requiring residents who travel to high infectious areas such as Alabama to self-quarantine. For those who choose not to follow these orders, they could face fines up to $10,000 in some of those states.

UAB Health experts say you should use precautions if you decide to travel.

“Traveling during off-hours and if you’re going to the beach try and go to a less crowded beach potentially staying farther away from people on the beach than you might normally do,” Dr. Fleece said.

Many are having to make adjustments due to the restriction put in place from travel.

“This is new territory for us this is something we’ve never had to deal with before as far as some states wanting to keep people out from certain other states it’s a very unusual situation,” AAA Spokesman Clay Ingram said.

Health experts are continuing to advise everyone to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. They say this will be the only way to see a decrease in the Covid-19 numbers.

LATEST POSTS