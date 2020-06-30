Statewide alert issued for missing Montgomery teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a statewide Emergency Missing Child Alert for a missing Montgomery teen.

Police are asking for help in locating 17-year-old Lesley Luna Pantaleon. The teen was last seen in the area of Perry Street in Montgomery on June 24.

Pantaleon is described as a Hispanic female with a scar on the left cheek of her face. She is 4’11” and weighs 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Pantaleon was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and black shoes last Wednesday.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lesley Luna Pantaleon, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 215-7867 or call 911.

